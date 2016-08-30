BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor's shares to halt trade on May 15
* Says its shares to halt trade on May 15 pending clarification on media reports
Aug 30 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy :
* H1 net loss 317,000 roubles ($4,896.02) versus loss of 841,000 roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bEQDBI Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7465 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its shares to halt trade on May 15 pending clarification on media reports
* Refers to announcement made by company dated 11 May 2017 with respect to information certain business update of group