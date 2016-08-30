BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30 Human Stem Cells Institute :
* Reported on Monday H1 revenue 189.1 million roubles ($2.92 million) versus 151.9 million roubles year ago
* H1 net loss 63.3 million roubles versus profit of 16.4 million roubles year ago
* H1 OIBDA loss 31.5 million roubles versus loss of 5.7 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2cnDe4W , bit.ly/2c1kKno
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7465 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards