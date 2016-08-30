BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Harwood Wealth Management Group Plc
* Acquisition of network direct limited ("ndl"), a national network of financial advisers based in wolverhampton, west midlands for a maximum total consideration of up to £4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos