BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Q2 operating loss 9.3 million Norwegian crowns ($1.1 million) versus loss 7.0 million crowns year ago
Q2 pre-tax loss 9.2 million crowns versus loss 6.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.2874 Norwegian crowns)
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards