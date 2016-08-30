GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Moody's/:
* Changes canadian solar's rating outlook to negative
* Changed outlook on canadian solar to negative from stable reflecting co's increased financial leverage,tightened liquidity resulting from slower than expected monetization of its solar power project assets
* Affirmed canadian solar's ba2 corporate family rating Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.