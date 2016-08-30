BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Lventure Group Spa :
* H1 revenue 0.53 million euros versus 0.47 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 1.2 million euros versus loss 0.7 million euros year ago
* Startup portfolio at June 30 at 41, from 33 at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos