Aug 30 Seamless Distribution Ab

* The board of directors' of seamless has resolved on a directed issue of convertible debentures

* Seamless distribution ab says offering was fully subscribed, whereupon seamless has issued convertible debentures of sek 42 million to private and institutional investors

* Seamless distribution ab says convertible loan amounts to a nominal value of sek 42 million and carries interest at an annual rate of seven (7) per cent

* Seamless distribution ab says convertible debentures have been subscribed at a value corresponding to 100 per cent of nominal value and conversion price has been set to sek 9

* Seamless distribution ab says this convertible refinances a previous convertible debentures that was not converted into shares