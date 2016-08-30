BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Strax AB :
* Q2 operating profit 8.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.00 million) versus 6.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 189.0 million crowns versus 165.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4891 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos