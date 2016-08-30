BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Citycon Oyj :
* Intends to issue euro denominated guaranteed bond in amount of up to 350 million euros ($390.85 million)
* Expected maturity of bond would be 10 years
* Bond would be offered mainly to European, including Nordic, institutional investors through book building procedure
* Net proceeds from any potential bond issue would mainly be used to partially repay and/or refinance citycon group's existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos