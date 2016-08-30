Aug 30 Citycon Oyj :

* Intends to issue euro denominated guaranteed bond in amount of up to 350 million euros ($390.85 million)

* Expected maturity of bond would be 10 years

* Bond would be offered mainly to European, including Nordic, institutional investors through book building procedure

* Net proceeds from any potential bond issue would mainly be used to partially repay and/or refinance citycon group's existing indebtedness