Aug 30 Enzymatica AB (publ) :

* Board has resolved on directed share issue of 40.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million)

* Resolved to issue 17,500,000 new shares with deviation from shareholders' pre-emptive rights

* Subscription price of 2.30 crowns per share

* New share issue increases share capital by 0.7 million to 3.6 million crowns in total

