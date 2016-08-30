BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 NNIT A/S :
* Signs agreement with the Danish Prison and Probation Service
* Contract marks beginning of up to four years of collaboration
* First two years, contract's estimated value will reach a double-digit DKKm amount
* If collaboration is prolonged to four years, estimated total value will amount in medium-size double-digit DKKm range Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.