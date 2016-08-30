Aug 30 Hasen-Immobilien AG :

* H1 net result -1.83 million euros versus 6.50 million euros year ago

* H1 revenues 1.72 million euros ($1.92 million)versus 1.86 million euros year ago

* Overall, the group expects for 2016 from a profit of around 9 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2bylCSC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)