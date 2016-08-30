Aug 30 Ixonos Oyj :

* Ixonos and the City of Vantaa have concluded 1.9 million euro frame agreement

* Agreement will remain in force for until year 2020

* To provide City of Vantaa with service design and graphic user interface design services later separately ordered by the City of Vantaa