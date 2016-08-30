BRIEF-E for L Aim Pcl says qtrly net loss was 39.1 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 39.1 million baht versus loss 32.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Ixonos Oyj :
* Ixonos and the City of Vantaa have concluded 1.9 million euro frame agreement
* Agreement will remain in force for until year 2020
* To provide City of Vantaa with service design and graphic user interface design services later separately ordered by the City of Vantaa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital