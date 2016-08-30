Aug 30 TradeDoubler

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 322 millions (414)

* Q2 EBITDA amounted to sek -2 millions (-13)

* Says year-on-year losses will start to phase out from Q3 as they are result of client losses during 2014 and first half of 2015 For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)