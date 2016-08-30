Aug 30 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* H1 revenue increases by 5.7 pct to 196.7 million euros ($219.65 million)

* H1 EBITDA rises 10.3 percent to 17.1 million euros

* H1 net profit rises by 7.4 pct to 8.4 million euros

* Company plans to pay an interim dividend in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)