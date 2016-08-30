BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30 Vectura Group Plc
* Has been informed by its partner Mundipharma that its phase III trial of flutiform did not meet primary endpoint
Has been informed by its partner Mundipharma that its phase III trial of flutiform did not meet primary endpoint

Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints but has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for copd indication in europe.
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards