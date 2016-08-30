Aug 30 Vectura Group Plc

* Has been informed by its partner Mundipharma that its phase III trial of flutiform did not meet primary endpoint

* Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints but has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for copd indication in europe.