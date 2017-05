Aug 30 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* Q2 net sales 31.1 million Danish crowns ($4.7 million)versus 37.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 9.7 million crowns versus loss 7.1 million crowns year ago

* Keeps FY result before tax guidance unchanged Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6671 Danish crowns)