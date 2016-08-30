BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Lifeassays AB (Publ) :
* Q2 net sales 2.2 million Swedish crowns ($260,000) versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 4.8 million crowns versus loss 4.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4836 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards