BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Glycorex Transplantation publ AB :
* Q2 net sales flat at 7.0 million Swedish crowns ($824,597)
* Q2 operating loss 0.8 million crowns versus loss 2.0 million crowns year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2bEZB1Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4890 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards