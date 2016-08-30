Aug 30 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* Announces that it will prematurely terminate 4.50% convertible bonds 2012-2018

* Total nominal amount of eur 80 mn

* Termination occurs effective with 29 september 2016; this day is also call redemption date

* To extent that holders of convertible bonds do not exercise their conversion right until lapse of 23 september 2016, convertible bonds will be redeemed on 29 september 2016