Aug 30 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :

* Net profit 19.88 million euros ($22.19 million)(46 cent per share) in first half-year, profit increase in Q2 of 29 pct compared to Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)