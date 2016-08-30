Aug 30 MaxFast Properties AB :

* Acquires property Laxåskogen 2:56 in Laxå

* Purchase price is 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.82 million)

* Tenant is DollarStore AB

* Acquisition will be financed from bank loan and own resources