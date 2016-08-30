BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 MaxFast Properties AB :
* Acquires property Laxåskogen 2:56 in Laxå
* Purchase price is 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.82 million)
* Tenant is DollarStore AB
* Acquisition will be financed from bank loan and own resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4977 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos