Aug 30 Firstfarms A/S

* Q2 turnover 13.4 million Danish crowns ($2.01 million) versus 15.3 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 2.1 million crowns versus 1.7 million crowns year ago

* Maintains announced FY EBIT expectations of 0 crown, and after final due diligence and implementation of 2/3 of agreement with AP Pension an EBIT-result of 26 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6645 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)