BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Genova Property Group AB :
* Says has carried out private placement of 1.2 million preferred shares
* Receives proceeds of 138 million Swedish crowns ($16.22 million) before transaction costs
* Directed share issue, which was significantly oversubscribed, was directed to a limited group of ABG Sundal Collier AB and Carnegie Investment Bank AB identified investors at a price of 115 crowns per preference share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5055 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos