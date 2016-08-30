GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in September 2013
* Says upon settlement of contracts, Co will receive $500 million in exchange for approximately 5.10 million shares of common stock
* Says holders of corporate units will receive 0.5101 shares of Nextera Energy common stock for each stock purchase contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.