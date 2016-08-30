BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30 KKR & Co Lp :
* KKR to acquire Calabrio, a global leader in customer engagement and analytics software
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Says KKR is primarily making investment from its eleventh Americas private equity investment fund
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos