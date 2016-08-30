BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternative Investment Fund Management SA :
* H1 2016 turnover at 2.1 million euros ($2.34 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 net loss at 0.11 million euros versus 0.24 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 EBITDA at 0.02 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.18 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2c1RBbH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos