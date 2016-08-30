GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Rigel's Fostamatinib meets primary endpoint in phase 3 study in chronic itp
* Says results from second FIT phase 3 study are expected in october/november 2016
* Expects to submit a new drug application with U.S. Food and drug administration in q1 of 2017
* Study showed 18% of patients receiving Fostamatinib achieved stable platelet response compared to none receiving a placebo control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.