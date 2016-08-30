Aug 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Rigel's Fostamatinib meets primary endpoint in phase 3 study in chronic itp

* Says results from second FIT phase 3 study are expected in october/november 2016

* Expects to submit a new drug application with U.S. Food and drug administration in q1 of 2017

* Study showed 18% of patients receiving Fostamatinib achieved stable platelet response compared to none receiving a placebo control