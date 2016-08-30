GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Bioamber Inc :
* JV with Mitsui & Co. Has achieved final operational milestone set out in a CAD$20 million commercial loan that joint venture drew down in 2015
* SDTC has completed its third-party validation of sarnia's performance and approved final grant payment of cad$1.45 million to bioamber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.