BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Telenor Asa
* Digi has received offer from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) related to the reallocation of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum announced in February 2016
* The payment for the spectrum consists of a price component of MYR 598.5 million (approximately NOK 1,223 million) and an annual fee of MYR 51.5 million (approximately NOK 102 million)
* This annual fee replaces the current annual apparatus assignment license payment
* Acceptance deadline for letter of offer is 1 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.