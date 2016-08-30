Aug 30 Gulf Resources Inc :

* Gulf resources announces the merger of Yuxin chemical and Rongyuan chemical

* Under terms of agreement, Yuxin will acquire Rongyuan.

* Gulf Resources Inc says after merger is completed, during q3 of 2016, Yuxin will be surviving division