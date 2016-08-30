GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant acquires the Canadian rights for Contrave in the treatment of obesity
* Valeant expects to file with health Canada for regulatory approval by January 2017
* Valeant will be responsible for obtaining Canadian regulatory approval and for all commercialization activities and expenses
* Says Orexigen and Valeant anticipate launching Mysimba in 11 countries in Q4 of 2016
* Orexigen and Valeant anticipate launching Mysimba in 2 countries, in addition to 11 countries, in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.