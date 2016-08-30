Aug 30 Usmd Holdings Inc :

* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Wellmed Medical Management

* Wellmed will acquire company

* Each share of co's common stock will be cancelled, cease to exist and be converted into right to receive $22.34 in cash

* Under certain limited circumstances, company may be required to pay a termination fee of up to $10 million to Wellmed