GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 Skyline Medical Inc :
* Skyline Medical signs letter of intent to form joint venture with Electronic On-Ramp
* Says joint venture, expected to be 51% owned by EOR
* Two companies are establishing joint venture to be in operation by end of year
* Says new entity will provide access to bid for $550 million in U.S. Federal government funds
* Will bid jointly with venture or separately where distribution agreement with Munro Enterprises is helpful in qualifying for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.