Aug 30 Skyline Medical Inc :

* Skyline Medical signs letter of intent to form joint venture with Electronic On-Ramp

* Says joint venture, expected to be 51% owned by EOR

* Two companies are establishing joint venture to be in operation by end of year

* Says new entity will provide access to bid for $550 million in U.S. Federal government funds

* Will bid jointly with venture or separately where distribution agreement with Munro Enterprises is helpful in qualifying for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: