Aug 30 General Mills Inc :

* General mills announces leadership changes in U.S. Retail and Europe-Australasia businesses

* Jon Nudi has been named senior vice president; president, U.S. Retail, one of company's three operating segments

* Says U.S. Retail role was previously held by Jeff Harmening

* Replacing Nudi in Europe will be Bethany Quam who has been promoted to senior vice president, president, Europe,Australasia region