Aug 30 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Egypt-based Raya Holding for Technology &
Telecommunications S.A.E.(Raya Holding) signs
preliminary agreement to buy 19.39 percent stake (1,793,406
shares) in Makarony Polskie from BEWA Sp. z o.o.
* Under the agreement BEWA will raise capital of special
purpose unit (SPV), MADOVA Sp. z o.o., and transfer 1,793,406
shares of Makarony Polskie to SPV
* Subsequently, Raya Holding will acquire 100 pct in MADOVA
Sp. z o.o. for about 11.4 million zlotys ($2.9 million)
* Informed about negotiations for sale of 19.39 percent
stake to Raya Holding on June 9 and June 15
($1 = 3.9103 zlotys)
