Aug 30 Array Biopharma Inc

* Array presents data from cardiovascular trial with arry-797 at the european society of cardiology congress

* Results demonstrated an absolute mean change from baseline of 69 meters on six-minute walk test at week 12, study's primary endpoint

* Four patients discontinued study

* One patient discontinued due to availability of a heart for transplant

* One patient discontinued due to availability of a heart for transplant

* Two patients discontinued study for interventional cardiovascular procedures and one patient due to grade 2 stomatitis