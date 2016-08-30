BRIEF-Yowie Group sees net sales for Australia in FY17 to be about $1.6 mln
* Net sales for australia in fiscal 2017 will be about $1.6 mln and are expected to more than double in FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Bodegas Bilbainas SA :
* FY revenue 16.7 million euros ($18.7 million) versus 15.7 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 2.7 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net sales for australia in fiscal 2017 will be about $1.6 mln and are expected to more than double in FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA, May 15 The Philippines' agricultural output grew 5.28 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, rebounding from a contraction in the previous quarter largely due to good weather, the statistics agency said on Monday.