Aug 30 St. Jude Medical Inc :

* Muddy Waters and Medsec's Monday video showed RF telemetry lockout security feature of co's pacemakers, not a "crash" as they claimed

* Co's devices are designed to go into a life-sustaining "safe" mode, as a safeguard, if unexpected conditions are detected

* Video from Muddy Waters also confirms that device's clinical functions are operating as expected under these conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: