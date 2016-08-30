Aug 30 Pivotal Fund Ltd :
* Firm intention by Redefine to make an offer to acquire all
of issued ordinary shares of Pivotal
* Redefine will acquire all of scheme shares in exchange for
allotment and issue of 460 million redefine shares
* Deal for assumed swap ratio of 1.38537 Redefine shares per
scheme share
* Pivotal will declare a distribution to scheme participants
in an amount equal to market value of Pivotal's 31.2 million epp
shares
* Sees net asset value growth will be negatively impacted
whilst current economic conditions remain difficult
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)