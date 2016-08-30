Aug 30 Pivotal Fund Ltd :

* Firm intention by Redefine to make an offer to acquire all of issued ordinary shares of Pivotal

* Redefine will acquire all of scheme shares in exchange for allotment and issue of 460 million redefine shares

* Deal for assumed swap ratio of 1.38537 Redefine shares per scheme share

* Pivotal will declare a distribution to scheme participants in an amount equal to market value of Pivotal's 31.2 million epp shares

* Sees net asset value growth will be negatively impacted whilst current economic conditions remain difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)