BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* Reuters collaborates with Graphiq to provide publishers access to increased data-driven interactive visualizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos