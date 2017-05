Aug 30 Volksbank Voralberg e Gen :

* H1 net interest income down yoy by 5.79% to 15.44 million euros($17.21 million)

* H1 net commission income down yoy by 2.03 million euros to 13.03 million euros

* H1 net profit before tax of 3.47 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2c8eOsc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)