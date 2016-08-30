Aug 30 Niiio Finance Group AG :

* H1 loss from ordinary activities 484,000 euros ($539,272.80)(previous year: profit 181,000 euros)

* H1 net commission income fell by 300,000 euros to 379,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)