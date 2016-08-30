BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces that on Aug. 29 it disposed of 65,957,446 pieces of ordinary shares of CPI Property Group for an aggregate consideration of EUR 34.59 million ($38.55 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos