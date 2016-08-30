Aug 30 Retail Estates NV :

* Extension retail park Wetteren

* Extension is expected to generate rental income of 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) and total investment of 14.4 million euros

* Completion of project is expected by Sept. 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2by4v4S Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)