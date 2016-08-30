BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 Moneyswap Plc
* Says Sunny Yu has today resigned as chief executive of company
* Craig Niven, currently chairman of company, will assume role as interim chief executive
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos