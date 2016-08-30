BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
Aug 30 Blue Medora
* Blue Medora files to say it raised about $7.4 mln in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bzkLjg)
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos