BRIEF-Philippine Savings Bank's qtrly net income rises by nearly a fifth yoy
* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year
Aug 30 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Total consideration was $155.7 million
* Landmark infrastructure partners lp announces two additional drop-down transactions; acquires assets subject to its right of first offer and real property interests from sponsor
* Total consideration consisting of about 3.8 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership
* Acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year