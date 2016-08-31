Aug 31 Biomerieux SA :
* H1 net income of consolidated companies 86 million euros ($95.9 million) versus 59 million
euros a year ago
* 2016 financial targets revised
* 2016 organic sales growth could end year at or above higher end of previously targeted 6.0
pct to 8.0 pct range
* FY contributive operating income before non-recurring items expected to come in at around
the top of the initially targeted 265 million euros to 290 million euros range
* Consolidated net debt amounted to 265 million euros at June 30, 2016 versus 219 million
euros at December 31, 2015
* H1 operating income 146 million euros versus 103 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)