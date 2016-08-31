Aug 31 Biomerieux SA :

* H1 net income of consolidated companies 86 million euros ($95.9 million) versus 59 million euros a year ago

* 2016 financial targets revised

* 2016 organic sales growth could end year at or above higher end of previously targeted 6.0 pct to 8.0 pct range

* FY contributive operating income before non-recurring items expected to come in at around the top of the initially targeted 265 million euros to 290 million euros range

* Consolidated net debt amounted to 265 million euros at June 30, 2016 versus 219 million euros at December 31, 2015

* H1 operating income 146 million euros versus 103 million euros year ago