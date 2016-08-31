Aug 31 Chesnara Plc :
* Half-Year report
* Group solvency ratio of 148 pct (31 December 2015: 146
pct)
* Cash generation of £13.6m note 1 (six months ended 30 June
2015: £16.8m *excluding exceptional cash gain on acquisition of
waard)
* Economic value (ecv) of £459.9m note 2 (31 december 2015:
£453.4m)
* Ifrs profit before tax of £0.2m (six months ended 30 june
2015: £30.4m
* Current period is adversely impacted by a reduction in
yield curve
* Prior year result includes a gain of £16.2m recognised on
acquisition of waard group
* Economic value loss net of tax of £3.5m
* 2.9% increase in interim dividend compared with 2015.
Recommended interim dividend of 6.80p per share (2015: 6.61p per
share
* Outlook for chesnara remains largely unchanged
* Value enhancing acquisition opportunities in uk and
western europe, principally in £50m - £200m range, continue to
be sought and examined
* Reductions in yield curve in uk has dampened level of cash
emerging from uk books this half year
* Overseas divisions have continued their cash generation
that funds our dividend strategy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)